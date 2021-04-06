Springfield celebrates Donate Life Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is celebrating April as Donate Life Month by educating residents about being an organ donor and asking people to register as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing a license, Real ID, or ID.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Donate Life Month in Springfield is an opportunity to educate residents about being an organ donor, celebrate the lives saved and enhanced through donation, and honor the donors who have donated an organ.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, elected officials, MA RMV Registrar Colleen Ogilvie and Springfield Managers, Individuals Touched by Organ Donation, and New England Donor Services all joined at 11 a.m. outside Springfield City Hall to celebrate organ donation and encourage residents to be organ donors.

Residents can registering as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing their driver’s license, Real ID, or ID or online.

The news release sent to 22News from New England Donor Services state that over 1,027 lives were saved in New England in 2020 because of organ donors and thousands more lives were enhanced through the gift of tissue donation.