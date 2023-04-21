SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be celebrating the Green Initiatives accomplishments throughout the city over the past twelve years on Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will join with the Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan, Director of Open Space Peter Krupczak, Assistant Director of Facilities Management Jonathan Carignan, City Forester Alex Sherman, and officials and local partners, and area business representatives to announce the Green Initiatives accomplishments throughout Springfield over the past twelve years, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Some of the environmental projects are:

Energy Upgrades in Municipal and School Buildings

Proper Management of Energy Budgets

Collaborations with Eversource

$93M Improvements in Parks and Open Space

$6M Forestry Upgrades & Tree Planting Programs

Management of Illegal Dumping and littering

Organic Fertilization of Athletic Fields

The announcement is set to take place at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the Tree Nursery in Forest Park.