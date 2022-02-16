SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of President’s, Day, Mayor Sarno along with the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in Springfield on Tuesday to celebrate the birthday of America’s first President, George Washington.

General George Washington picked Springfield for his major arsenal early in the revolutionary war and Tuesday the DAR alongside the Mayor of Springfield met on the grounds of Springfield Alternative Campus where a statue of Washington stands.

This bronze statue is one of many copies that were made and sent around the world. However, only two of these Washington statues exist in Massachusetts, one in Lexington and the other right here in Springfield.

“He has traveled so many places and to know he was physically in Springfield, to me it’s just huge. I’m in awe when I go to the armory and you think ‘wow George Washington was here. So it’s just a privilege”, Holly Stoneblair, a member of the Daughter of the American Revolution, shared with 22News.

George Washington’s Birthday is the the 22nd of February, with Monday the 21st celebrating President’s day. If Washington were alive today he would be turning 290.