SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greek Cultural Center is hosting a special flag-raising ceremony on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno will join the Greek Cultural Center for a special flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Greek Independence Day at City Hall on Saturday.

Mayor Sarno said, “The city of Springfield is proud to join with our Greek Cultural Center and support our Greek diaspora as we celebrate Greek Independence Day at City Hall. I want to thank Father Dionysios Koulianos, Dean of St. George Cathedral, Liza Pappas, Xenophon Beake, and everyone from the Greek Cultural Center and St. George Cathedral for their continued strength, belief, and investment in our Springfield. Our beloved Springfield and our Nation are richer because of our residents representing Greek faith, culture, and heritage.”

The flag-raising will take place at Springfield City Hall on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.