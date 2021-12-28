Springfield celebrates Kwanzaa at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Kwanzaa celebration at Springfield City Hall on Tuesday, a celebrations that’s attendance was kept low because of pandemic surges.

Following Mayor Domenic Sarno issuing his proclamation honoring the week-long observance of Kwanzaa, UMass Amherst Professor of Afro-American Affairs Amilcar Shabazz led the program saluting the meaning of the seven principals that dictate the beliefs in Kwanzaa.

“We worked on this, we think of it throughout the year, and then when it comes together, it feels so good, I’m thinking of collective work and responsibility,” Shabazz told 22News.

“It was very successful, the community came together, the Kwanzaa collective got together and was so pleased, so grateful to the community,” said Anaya Crawford, a member of the Kwanzaa collective.

For the members of the African-American community filling the City Hall chamber, these were moments to savor, not only for themselves but for those close to them.

State Representative Bud William was also in attendance. “It’s all about family, I talked to my grandchildren yesterday and this morning, about the meaning of Kwanzaa”, Williams said. “It’s all about the harvest, but in order to have the harvest, you have to plant seeds.”

The high spirited and deeply respectful program at Springfield City Hall would likely be the largest pandemic era program observing Kwanzaa. Those attending made the most of sharing the enthusiasm with Professor Shabazz and the Kwanzaa collective.