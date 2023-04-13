SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Thursday is National Borinqueneer’s Day which recognizes the bravery, service, and sacrifice of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

The 65th was an army unit made up primarily by Puerto Rican Soldiers. Local leaders in Springfield honored the occasion with their third annual flag raising.

Gumersindo Gomez, the Executive Director at the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers quoted General Douglas MacArthurs commendation of the unit,” They have written a brilliant record of achievement in Battle and I am proud indeed to have them in this command. I wish, and here’s the kicker, I wish that we might have many more like them.”

Congress officially recognized April 13th as Borinqueneer’s Day back on January 1st of 2021.