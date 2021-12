BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)--For Boston University climate scientist Michael Walsh, the $4 billion COVID-19 relief spending package that's on the cusp of being sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk could be a huge windfall.

Walsh, a researcher and environmental engineer with the Institute for Sustainable Energy, set up a corporation -- Michael Jay Walsh LLC -- this past July, registered in Somerville. It now stands to receive $150,000 for the purpose of studying the consumer impact of a transition to thermal energy in Massachusetts. The money was earmarked for Walsh by Sen. Michael Barrett, a Lexington Democrat, who said he interviewed Walsh at length, and was impressed by the work he did as a lead researcher on the Carbon Free Boston report. It is one of hundreds of earmarks tucked into the plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funding that lawmakers aim to put on Baker's desk by the end of the week.