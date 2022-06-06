SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s high school graduation week in Springfield, with ceremonies returning to Springfield Symphony Hall for the first time since 2019.

On Monday, 480 Springfield Central High School grads will be the first to walk down Symphony Hall. Masks were strongly encouraged for all attending, and public safety officials warned of increased traffic downtown.

22News caught up with a graduate before the commencement began.

“My plans are to graduate and go to college. Currently I put my deposit in for WNE so I’m gonna do my four years there and get my degree,” said Nathaniel Rosario, Central High School graduate.

Entry was by ticket only, and all the ceremonies will be live-streamed by Focus Springfield with a link available on the Springfield Public Schools website.