SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Central High School was filled with cadets as nine teams competed in a drill competition Saturday morning.

“There is… a lot of cadets. It’s been crazy since like 7 in the morning,” said Joziriah Williams, a JROTC cadet.

These types of competitions allow cadets to showcase their skills, which judges were quite impressed with.

“I was thinking back, I went to basic training about 14 years ago and just thinking of the way our bearing was then, and bearing now… they’re doing excellent,” expressed Enlisted Accessions Recruiter Christopher Reeve.

22News spoke with the event’s drill officer, Cadet Captain and senior at Springfield Central, Alana Dymnicki. She explained how impactful being a part of the drill team is for cadets. “Through the process, I’ve learned more about being a leader, the process it takes. The steps I have to take in the right direction, what I have to do to help other people, and what they can do to help me also.”

The skills acquired through JROTC equip these high school students with the kinds of life skills needed to succeed in any path they pursue. A few competitors from Lowell explained how.

Mya Calderon, a sophomore cadet told 22News, “I like being in ROTC because they show me dedication and patience.”

“Honestly, it showed me how to be respectful and responsible,” added freshman cadet Yani Soto.

“Having those skills of drill and the attention to detail it entails, helps you in your everyday life anyway,” said Reeve.