SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six student athletes at Central High School will be recognized in National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.

At the event, the students will sign letters to play football at Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse University, Columbia University, the University of Maine, and Merrimack College, according to a news release from Springfield Public Schools.

All six students have received offers from the Division I colleges and they will finalize their commitment to accept the offers during the ceremony.

Only 2.5 percent of student athletes achieve what the six Central High School student athletes have achieved, an opportunity to play Division I college football, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The Signing Day Ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. at Springfield Central High School.