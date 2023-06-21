SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local businesses and leaders within the community were in the spotlight Wednesday night during the Springfield Regional Chamber’s annual meeting.

The celebration was a moment to reflect on the chamber’s accomplishments so far this year. The president of the chamber Diana Szynal, telling 22News that it was year of growing local businesses, and a great part of that was creating strong ties between businesses and the community, and well as to each other.

She also tells us its all a part of revitalizing the economic landscape in the city of Springfield and beyond. “Through helping businesses connect to each other, that’s where you see a chamber is sort of the ‘secret sauce’ where growth and expansion and new idea happen.”

Also happening there Wednesday, the owners of ‘Millennium Press’ were honored as the ‘Massachusetts Small Business Persons of the Year.’