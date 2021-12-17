Springfield Charter School cancels after school programs after alleged threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield International Charter School has canceled all afternoon programs Friday after parents and students brought attention to an alleged social media threat.

The school says Springfield Police were notified of the post and an individual that claimed ownership of the threat has been identified. The interim director Justin Baker notified parents of the incident through email on Friday.

Local school communities were on high alert Friday following a post circulating on TikTok that referred to a threat to school safety. The superintendents of several school districts in western Massachusetts, as well as local police departments, informed the public that they will be on high alert Friday for any incidents.

Due to the social media post, Springfield International Charter School has decided to cancel all afternoon activities Friday as well as some scheduled over the weekend. Activities include the following:

All afterschool programs, sports and activities are cancelled Friday, including all athletic events and practices.

Afternoon Extended Day is cancelled Friday.

No afterschool detention or tutoring or extra help Friday.

Saturday Detention for Saturday, December 18, 2021, is cancelled, the SSC will be in touch with students and families on a reschedule.

K-2 Movie Night is postponed with further notice on a reschedule TBD.

All grades 6-12 students must be off campus by 2:45pm Friday.

All grades K-5 students must be off campus by 4:10 pm Friday.

The charter school also mentions that any student that did not attend class on Friday will be marked as an excused absence.