Springfield charter school renamed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield community came together to officially rename a city charter school.

Springfield International Charter School celebrated its new name just ahead of the school year. Dozens of students, parents, and school staff attended the ribbon-cutting Tuesday evening. School administrators told 22News the new name will bring the school to a new level.

“The building has changed a little bit but the efforts of our staff and the students will remain top-notch,” said Justin Baker, Interim School Director. “The opportunity has presented itself for improvement and we are poised to move our school to the next level.”

Springfield International Charter School was formerly known as Sabis International Charter School.