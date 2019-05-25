Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke saw population increase from 2017-2018

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Commonwealth prepares for the 2020 census, new estimates are out that show an overall slight increase in Massachusetts’ population.

The population uptick is already being felt in the local real estate market.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” said Carlo Rovelli-Grace of Chicopee. “Western Mass is beautiful.”

Rovelli-Grace has lived in western Massachusetts for more than 50 years. She loves her hometown of Chicopee and its proximity to other parts of New England.

“We spend a lot of time in Vermont,” Rovelli-Grace said. “There are so many different places to go and we’re not far, we just hop, skip and jump. We’re in South Hadley right now. It’s beautiful here. You just go down the road it’s like you’re in the country.”

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, 82-percent of Massachusetts cities and towns saw an increase in residents from 2017 to 2018.

That includes Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

“We are noticing a big uptick in buyers,” said Karen Stiles Dunn at Jones Group Realtors.

Dunn added that she isn’t surprised because the current housing inventory in Hampshire County is down about 3-percent. Meaning there are more buyers than available homes.

“It creates a lot of anxiety because people are pining over the same properties,” Dunn told 22News. “If you have five buyers in the same market, you’re talking about multiple offers.”

More demand… more buyers… means prices are going higher.

Dunn said she’s seeing “over-asking-price offers.”

A word of advice for sellers: Dunn said the new generation of homebuyers wants an updated, move-in ready home. Her suggestion is to start painting now if you plan to sell in the next two years.

The largest increase in total population since the last census in 2010 was found in the metro-Boston area.

