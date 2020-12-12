Springfield childhood friends host food drive for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Food is coming to families in need this holiday season, thanks to the efforts of seven Springfield childhood friends who call themselves the “Seven Brothers.”

At one point the friends had raised scholarship money for deserving students in the Mason Square neighborhood. Now it’s time to help the hungry during this critical time of the pandemic.

“We just decided that we would do some things to give back to the community,” said John Wilson, co-founder of the group. He told 22News, ” With the pandemic going on, and a lot of people they can’t provide for themselves, we decided to have the food drive for them.”

The Cozy Café and Pavilion on State Street where Wilson is assistant manager, has been designated as the collection site for the food drive.