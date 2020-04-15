Springfield church donates gloves to local shelters, first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield church donated 40,000 disposable gloves to homeless shelters and volunteer first responders in the Springfield and Hartford areas.

Gardner Memorial A.M.E Zion Church of Springfield named two high school students – Josh Mitchell of Springfield and Amya Johnson of Hartford to lead the fundraising. They managed to raise more than $1,700.

The goal was to raise enough money to donate 20,000 gloves, but they were able to double that number. Pastor Samuel Saylor told 22News volunteer programs need these supplies just as much as hospital do.

He said, “They are just as important as the hospitals are, because they take in the poor that have nowhere to go and are most likely susceptible to COVID-19 virus, so we wanted to do our part to keep them safe.”

The church raised all of this money in just two weeks.