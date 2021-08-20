Springfield church holds back to school block party for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hispanic church in Springfield’s North End community prepared a back to school picnic for its parishioners children Friday.

With some of these children entering school for the first time, the Church of God Pentecostal gave them a special day at Jaime Ulloa Park in the heart of the North End neighborhood.

Pastor Carmen Almodovar said, “It makes me very happy to know about Jesus. After that, I wanted the kids to know, love everybody in the world, not important, color, race or nothing.”

Parents joined their church Pastor by donating food and school supplies, providing the children with a memorable day as they return to school under the most normal conditions in the past two years.