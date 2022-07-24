SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A church in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood reached out today providing neighbors with a range of necessities.

Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church held its Community Resource Day at the recently dedicated Ben Swan Way, honoring the retired Springfield Legislator and longtime civil rights advocate.

The church provided visitors with food, clothing and other necessities along with medical assistance. The event coordinator spoke of this format helping as many people as possible.

Oliver St. Clair told 22News, “Whether it be from a church or any other organization, people are in need. Sometimes people don’t come. We have to go to them and that’s one thing I’m a force behind, where they are.”

There was so much take-away for families who came Sunday, ranging from COVID-19 testing kits, fun and games for the children, all the way to healthy lifestyle tips.