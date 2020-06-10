Springfield church holds prayer vigil to bring awareness to racial injustice

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Events that support racial justice continue to happen all over western Massachusetts.

Dozens gathered outside Trinity Church in Springfield for a solidarity prayer vigil. Although different from the massive marches and protests that have been happening across the country, one church member said vigils are just as important.

“To talk about actions that the community can take listening to one another, getting involved advocating for a person of color,” said Phyllis Tompson, a member of the church.

At the end the prayer vigil, people held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter” along Sumner Avenue.