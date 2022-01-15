Springfield church honors Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual event

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – A local church celebrated it’s 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial scholarship celebration Saturday.

Wesley United Methodist Church hosted a virtual event Saturday, bringing together community and faith leaders to honor the late civil rights leader.

This year’s theme was “A Dream Not Forgotten.” The celebration featured live music and speeches from local leaders in the region who reminded people that the inequality that King fought against hasn’t disappeared.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the MLK Scholarship Fund, as well as to community programs hosted by the Wesley United Methodist Church.