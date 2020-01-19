Springfield church hosts service honoring MLK Jr.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – South Congregational Church in Springfield honored Martin Luther King Junior with a special service on Sunday.

“Instead of just honoring Martin Luther King as a solo hero. Like you know he’s worth that praise. We’re trying to integrate the call for us as people of faith to engage in nonviolent civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance,” church Pastor Lindsey Peterson told 22News.

The tribute service took a month to plan in South Congregational’s beautifully restored “great space.” The room was used as a gathering spot for the church’s youth programs until 1995 when it was renovated, revealing spectacular stained glass windows hidden behind a layer of plywood.

Now, the colorful windows reflect a diverse congregation.

“South is amazing in that it’s a multiracial congregation, it’s a queer loving congregation and it’s a Jesus centered congregation. It’s quirky,” Peterson continued.

Pastor Lindsey’s connection with the congregation began just months ago, as she was called to South Congregational in November. Members welcomed her with open arms amid a transitional time for the church, as it kicked off a 1.3 million dollar restoration.

“We’re putting in a parking lot. We’re putting in an accessibility ramp. We’re going to be lighting up the front of our church so that when people drive by at night it’ll be beautiful,” parishioner Kimberly Figueroa told 22News.

They expect the renovations to be done by this spring.