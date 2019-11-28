Springfield church hosts Thanksgiving meal for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One downtown Springfield eatery was busy Wednesday night, but not with home-bound drink seekers.

Sweet Ideas Cafe teamed up with the Christian Cathedral Church to put on a Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

It was the third consecutive year the Cathedral hosted a pre-Thanksgiving meal.

The ministry focuses on spreading good cheer around the holidays – in hopes others will be inspired to serve those around them as well.

Archbishop Timothy Paul told 22News, “When you see the smiles on those faces of the men and women who come and leave with a full stomach it brings joy, it is a time of giving. If we spread this message other people can give in some small or big way.”

The third annual event fed well over 200 people, according to organizers.