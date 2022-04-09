SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local artists came together with their community Saturday against gun violence and use the power of art and music to stand in solidarity with victims.

“We’re hoping that people can find some healing, through the process tonight and also find some inspiration to make change,” said Alyssa Guerin of the Arm in Arm Committee.

At Trinity United Methodist Church, local artists came together for an evening of artistic expression to work against gun violence and promote peace.

“You’ll see some artwork by the students at the conservatory for the arts, and then you see the Sci-Tech band members here, we have about 75 percussion players who are joining us,” Vera Baker of the committee told 22News.

“This is a community full of artists and so one way that we know to really process our pain is through art. So this was kind of a way for us to collectively do that,” Guerin continued.

Music, poetry, and dance as well as luminaries were present to convey a message and to promote peace as well as commemorate those who have lost their lives due to gun violence in the city of Springfield.

“To lift up issues that’s why we do it,” said Baker. “With the arts, it’s right to show that we can solve the worlds problems without being violent.”

The community was able to show their support and stand in solidarity through donations and

a silent auction. Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be donated to every town for gun safety as well as the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, and more.



