Springfield City Council address facial recognition, staffing concerns at public safety meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council held a meeting on public safety Monday night.

Some of the topics on Monday night’s agenda were facial recognition and staffing concerns. We heard from Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood about the long-standing controversy of body cameras.

Clapprood told 22News body cameras have helped law enforcement more than it’s hurt them. She said, “I think they’re tooled to help us; to let the public know what officers go through. And with all the cellphones and all the city cameras out there, they’re being recorded anyway, I think it’s important to get the officer’s view and his perspective, and show it to you from start to finish.”

Clapprood also said she is working on getting 37 new recruits out and graduated by May of 2020.