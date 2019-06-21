Springfield City Council and mayor at odds over city clerk nomination

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno touts his nomination of the first African-American woman as city clerk, the City Council is out with a statement saying it’s not the mayor’s decision – it’s theirs.

The mayor announced on Thursday that he is nominating Tasheena Davis to replace the current clerk, Anthony Wilson.

Wilson is leaving at the end of July for a city clerk position in Cambridge. The Mayor’s Office said Davis’ appointment requires confirmation by the City Council.

City Councilor Orlando Ramos sent 22News this statement:

It’s not the mayor’s decision. Mayor Sarno often refers to the city charter and so he should know that the charter states the city clerk is appointed by the council.

22News received a statement from the City Council president addressing the issue. Full statement below:

While I appreciate the Mayor’s nomination of Attorney Tasheena Davis as the next City Clerk, it outside of his power as Mayor to appoint anyone to this position. In 2004, a Special Act was passed by the City Council and signed by the Mayor of Springfield to have the City Council elect the City Clerk. This Special Act was approved by the state legislature and is now the law of the land. Attorney Davis, who I think is a great candidate, will have to go through the same process as every other individual interested in the position. As noted in my previous press release, that process for selecting the next City Clerk will be determined by a 3-member committee chaired by Councilor Orlando Ramos with Councilors Marcus Williams and Michael Fenton also serving as members. They will ultimately bring forth one individual from that process to be voted on by the entire City Council. I will ensure that the committee is aware of the Mayor’s recommendation. Justin Hurst, Springfield City Council President

Ramos said the Council will form a committee to select a new city clerk.