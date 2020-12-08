Springfield City Council approves $400K grant for improvements at Loon Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Loon Pond in Springfield is about to undergo some improvements, thanks to extra funds from the city.

The Springfield City Council approved a $400,000 grant from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities. Additionally, the city will give an additional $250,000 towards the effort.

“Loon Pond is an important landmark to The Orchard,” Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos said. “It had been designated as one of the ‘Great Ponds of the Commonwealth’ by the State’s Department of Conservation Resources in the 1980s, and again following a 1996 Waterways Program Study. For many years it was frequently used for fishing and swimming by people from all over, and I’m excited that we are in the process of bringing it back to what it once was.”

The restoration at Loon Pond will include infrastructure improvements and enhanced accessibility and park access. A boat launched for non-motorized boats, picnic tables, walking paths and fishing amenities.

Additionally, improvements will be made to parking, landscaping and site utilities.