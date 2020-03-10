Springfield City Council approves funding for police body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council unanimously approved funding for police body cameras.

The Council approved the initial $1.7 million for its implementation. In May of 2015, the City Council passed a resolution in favor of the cameras.

The other was the special permit to the Palmer renewal energy biomass plant in East Springfield. Concerns have been raised by environmental groups about the proposed biomass plant.

Melvin Edwards, Springfield City Councilor, explained to 22News about the progress. “I’m just hopeful that there’s enough information shared to give people confidence that the city is doing its job and its due diligence on behalf of constituents and taxpayers.”

Additional meetings are scheduled at City Hall to go over additional concerns.