SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council approved more funding for the Court Square Hotel project. They’re renovating the spot to put in apartments and a restaurant. Construction remains uninterrupted, with the $6.5 million approved by the city council to keep the project going.

Colton Andrews, president of the Pioneer Valley Building Trades Council, told 22News, “In grand total, we projected with the contractor that there’d be probably close to 400 jobs on site. Everything we’ve heard, this was really the final hurdle to get this project over the finish line.”

That $6.5 million from the city will be matched by the state, adding to the initial budget of $51.3 million.

22News spoke with Judith Torres in Court Square. She’s lived in Springfield for over 30 years and is glad to hear this project is moving forward.

“I love going to restaurants and places and this becoming a residential place will help a lot of the people in Springfield as well to find a place to live,” Torres said.

It will feature 74 market rate apartments and a fine dining spot. The project is expected to wrap up in the summer of next year.