SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council gave the green light to 6 Bricks marijuana dispensary’s new Main Street location.

The vote was for a special use permit. Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News the council’s vote was unanimous in favor of the permit.

The original 6 Brick’s location was at 250 Albany Street.

The dispensary is among other marijuana retailers in the area, including 311 Page Blvd and Insa.