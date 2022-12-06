SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council voted to pass the process of pursuing municipal electricity.

On Monday, the Springfield City Council voted unanimously to pass an order to allow the City to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program. The initiative is to stabilize the price of electricity and pursue renewable energy sources.

Community Choice Energy Aggregation is a process in Massachusetts that allows local communities to have the responsibility of contracting the supply source of electricity that flows to ratepayers. This will allow the City of Springfield to prioritize longer-term energy agreements to stabilize the supply of electricity rates and negotiate the number of renewable energy sources that are supported by the contract.

Currently, Eversource is the energy supplier for Springfield which recently announced a service rate increase of at least 20% in January if approved by the Department of Public Utilities.

Establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation Plan is the first step the Council authorized. Once the plan is finalized, the City will be able to obtain an energy broker to assist with the negotiation of the energy contract and advise on the most beneficiary timeline for implementation.

The order was introduced by City Council President Jesse Lederman, Sustainability & Environment Committee Chair & Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, and Maintenance and Development Committee Chair & Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan.

“Community Choice Energy Aggregation will allow Springfield to utilize our bulk purchasing power to spur investment in renewable energy and negotiate more stable energy rates for residents,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman. “Participating municipalities are already seeing the benefit of giving their residents more options when it comes to their energy supplier. As we continue to navigate volatility in the energy market and the need to expand clean energy sources, this is a tool that we should have available to us in Springfield.”

“As Chair of the Sustainability & Environment Committee I want to thank the community members from the Climate Change, Health, & Equity Committee for the opportunity to be able to work together in addressing one of the most important issues affecting our community: the unstable cost of electricity,” said Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, Chair of the Sustainability & Environment Committee.

“I am proud to be on the cutting edge of instituting an initiative to help stabilize energy costs for our community. I’ve heard from many constituents regarding the month to month increases, and it is time for us to put the concerns of residents over the profits of energy companies,” said Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan, Chair of the Maintenance and Development Committee.