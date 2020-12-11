Springfield City Council approves resolution for Puerto Rico Self Determination Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield City Council have approved a resolution in favor of the Puerto Rico Self Determination Act.

Local political leaders have formed a coalition in favor of the bill.

If passed, the bill would allow the people of Puerto Rico to have the authority to call for a Constitutional Assembly on status which would decide whether the island would resort to statehood or independence.

The act was originally sponsored in Congress by Puerto Rican Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Other resolutions have been formed in several northeast cities hoping to give more rights to people on the island.

Massachusetts State Senator-elect Adam Gomez told 22News, “We want to make sure the decisions being made on the island don’t always fall on the diaspora but gives a true voice for democracy and that’s for the people who actually live on the island.”

The bill has been introduced to the House of Representatives but no further decision has been made.