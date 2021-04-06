Springfield City Council ban on commercial pet sales moves to mayor’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ban on the commercial sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in the city of Springfield is now on its way to the desk of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“It’s common knowledge that the puppy mill industry has been funneling dogs through pet stores for many years,” Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards said.

Edwards proposed the ordinance and said it would be the end to the puppy mill “pipeline” in pet stores.

“In the western Mass area we have had a number of complaints of people purchasing dogs and they are not healthy,” said Edwards. “There have been industry practices like leasing of dogs and things of that nature that have been a real concern.”

The ordinance will affect existing and future pet stores in Springfield and it will redirect the businesses to adopt a rescue model.

Elizabeth Maglio of Mass Coalition to End Puppy Mills says this now needs to be state-wide.

The coalition is working with Massachusetts lawmakers to introduce a bill to stop pet stores from using puppy mills.

“We could get the state to make a decision that eliminates this practice once and for all,” said Maglio. “It tells the pet stores, you don’t have to go out of business. You just have to stop buying your pets from puppy mills and selling them to unsuspecting consumers.”

If the ban is approved by Mayor Sarno, pet stores violating the ordinance would be fined up to $300 and would be enacted with 90 days.