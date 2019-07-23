Springfield City Council confirms first African-American woman city clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor’s city clerk nomination has been confirmed by the Springfield City Council, officials announced Monday night.

In an email to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno congratulated Tasheena Davis on becoming Springfield’s first African-American female city clerk.

Congratulations to Associate City Solicitor and current Attorney to the City Council Tasheena Davis on becoming the City’s first African-American female City Clerk. Thank you to the City Council for voting to confirm my nominee. Tasheena has a strong legal acumen and has done a tremendous job for our City. This is a natural progression and ensures a smooth transition for our City government. Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

In June, the Springfield City Council and Mayor Sarno were at odds over the nomination, going back and forth over whose decision it was to make the selection for city clerk.

Davis’ will replace Attorney Anthony Wilson, who is set to depart from the position at the end of July to become the City Clerk for the City of Cambridge.

Davis will begin her duties as Springfield City Clerk in mid-August.