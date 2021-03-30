Springfield City Council continue weekly Covid-19 response meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council’s weekly COVID-19 response meeting was earlier Tuesday evening over Zoom.

The councilors are continuing to discuss vaccine availability. The group discussed a new program that will offer mobile vaccinations, so people who don’t have access to transportation can get their vaccine.

The Council is also focused on making sure communities of color are getting an equal share of vaccinations, by working with the city’s Vax Force. But unfortunately, COVID-19 cases in the city seem to be heading in the wrong direction.

Helen Caulton-Harris, Commissioner of Health and Human Services, said, “We are in the middle of a surge, our numbers are we were at 236 more cases last week than we had the previous week, so that’s a 70 percent increase.”

The health and human services director thinks this increase in cases has a lot to do with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and is also linked to an increase in cases on college campuses within Springfield’s jurisdiction.