Springfield City Council continues to challenge proposed biomass incinerator

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council has retained legal counsel to challenge a permit for a proposed biomass incinerator. The permit is for 1000 Page Blvd in Springfield.

They’ll be represented by the Conservation Law Foundation of Boston free of charge.

The city council previously expressed their opinion that the proposed project’s building permit — originally issued in 2011 — has expired, meaning a new permit must be applied for and granted by the city council.

In a statement, city councilor Jesse Lederman said in part: “Under the current zoning ordinance of the City of Springfield, this sort of a project requires a special permit from the Springfield City Council, a permit the project does not hold.”