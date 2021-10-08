Springfield City Council demands new Hampden County Courthouse following mold issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council has passed a resolution demanding the state tear down the Hampden County Courthouse.

The resolution passed unanimously during Thursday night’s meeting. It demands the Massachusetts Trial Courts and the State Legislature immediately address the health and safety concerns at the Courthouse by tearing it down and rebuilding it.

The Council said this will protect employees after mold was found throughout the building back in August. Since 2005, employees have been raising concerns about the health risks that allegedly come with working in the building. One of the resolution’s lead sponsors Jesse Lederman told 22News, this has been going on too long.

“It is unjust for the center of our justice system to pose this type of threat to the health of our neighbors and constituents who work inside, those who seek the courts services, or those engaged in the justice system,” Lederman said. “The failure of the trial court to address these structural issues after all these years is not acceptable, and appropriate steps must be taken to solve this problem once and for all.”

The resolution is nonbinding. The City Council doesn’t have legal authority over the Courthouse, but the vote shows their support for a new building.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Trial Court said they will be investing more than $300 million dollars into the Hampden County Courthouse several years from now.