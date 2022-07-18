SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council discussed a proposed order that would bring in new personnel to the Springfield Police Department Monday evening.

The move comes following a settlement reached with the Department of Justice and would allocate $550,000 dollars to bring a compliance evaluator and attorney on board. A compliance evaluator has yet to be determined, but Attorney Kevin Murphy has been selected to run the internal investigations unit.

City Councillor Justin Hurst told 22News he objects to Murphy being selected.

“Kevin Murphy, he was hand-picked. And he, in my opinion, was hand-picked purposely because he spent the bulk of his career defending police officers. and so the fact that you would now have him in charge of the IIU investigations is extremely problematic,” said Justin Hurst of Springfield City Council.

Hurst went on to say that he believes Springfield citizens should have a chance to vet Attorney Murphy before the order is approved.