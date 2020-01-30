Springfield City Council finalizes facial recognition ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council further discussed a possible ban on facial recognition technology Wednesday.

The city council’s public safety subcommittee met to finalize an ordinance to introduce at the next city council meeting.

The Springfield Police Department will be implementing body worn cameras in the near future, and the city council has been trying to stop the police department from using facial recognition technology.

However, the city council has decided that a moratorium is better than a complete ban, so the technology could be used down the line.

Springfield city councilor Orlando Ramos told 22News, “Because eventually once this technology develops we will want the police department to have it as an available tool, right now it’s not ready so we thought a moratorium would be best for now until the technology develops.”

The ordinance will be introduced at the next city council meeting Monday, February 3. If it does the pass the city council, Mayor Sarno has said he will veto the ordinance.