Springfield City Council focused on meeting residents’ needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council has created a few new subcommittees.

In total, there are 17, ranging from finance to civil rights, to sustainability. Some of the new subcommittees include a COVID-19 response committee, a women’s committee, and a dog park committee.

Newly-elected City Council President Marcus Williams told 22News, the new subcommittees are based on what residents in the community need.

“This committee will certainly address the issues that are exacerbated by the pandemic, such as housing instability and food insecurity,” Williams said. He added, “It will also provide a more public forum to describe how the city is addressing those challenges.”

The City Council’s next meeting is Monday at 6:30 p.m.

It will be held virtually.

