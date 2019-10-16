Springfield City Council highlight impact of methadone clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting was held Tuesday night on the growing controversy surrounding a methadone clinic that recently moved to Springfield’s South End.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requested the Clinic Director of Habit OPCO Methadone Clinic and the property owner of the Department of Public Health to appear before the South End Citizens Council to discuss the negative impacts and disruption of quality of life as a result of the clinic.

“People have worked very hard down here for a number of years to turn things around,” said President of the council Leo Florian. “We’re making a lot of progress, there’s a lot of investment going on, so we want to nip this in the bud.”

Mayor Sarno said businesses in the South End are blaming the clinic for a spike in loitering, panhandling and prostitution in the area.