SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman announced Friday a new option for residents to stay up to date on the work of the Springfield City Council.
Community members can now sign up to receive alerts about upcoming meetings through the city council’s website.
The new initiative allows residents another way to stay up to date on the latest meetings and business within the city.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.