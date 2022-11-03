SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council is seeking public input on ways to make local government more accessible to Springfield residents.

A virtual meeting was held Thursday night to do just that, hosted by the council’s newly appointed ‘Working Group on Civic Engagement.’ Members of the public were asked to share areas that need improvement when it comes to their civic engagement, including access to appointed and elected officials.

Jesse Lederman, President of the Springfield City Council told 22News, “The number one thing that we heard about something that we need to improve as a city is communication. Communication about what we are doing as a local government, communication about when meetings are taking place and how to participate in those meetings.”

Lederman adds that the Working Group on Civic Engagement is in the process to create policy and recommendations to the Springfield City Council to get more residents involved in local government.