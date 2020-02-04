Springfield City Council: Moratorium on facial recognition will protect residents rights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council took second steps on the moratorium on facial recognition technology at Monday night’s meeting.

City Councilors decided not to vote on a moratorium on facial recognition technology. They told 22News the subject will be discussed again at a future special council meeting.

Facial recognition technology has been discussed for months and has been a polarizing topic between the City Council and Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez told 22News that the council introduced the moratorium because they want to get ahead of this new technology, saying he wants to protect citizen’s civil rights and liberties.

22News also spoke to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who opposes the possible moratorium.

“Facial recognition is down the road I just don’t want to stop it or block it there’s no reason to it would take quite a while to get it anyway,” said Commissioner Clapprood.

The Springfield Police Department will be fitted for body-worn cameras by the end of the year, however, they will not have facial recognition technology in them.