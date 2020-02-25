Springfield City Council pass moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After much debate, the Springfield City Council has passed a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology.

City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News that the measure passed 11-2. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said they want to explore the use of that technology, however, council members worry that it could lead to an invasion of privacy.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has said if and when this technology is used, it would have specific rules and regulations and it would serve to assist in missing person cases and to help keep repeat offenders off the streets. It now goes to Mayor Sarno’s desk, but he has previously said he thinks it’s unnecessary. There are no current plans to use this technology in the city.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, this technology is not related to the body cameras Springfield police have ordered and will be wearing before the end of 2020. Those cameras will not have facial recognition technology on them nor is there any plan for them according to Walsh.

The length of the proposed moratorium is not final. Mayor Sarno does have the power to veto, but the city council can override his decision.