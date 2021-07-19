Springfield City Council pass resolution to protect homeowners, renters from eviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A looming eviction crisis is on the horizon as federal housing protections are set to expire at the end of the month.

During a Springfield City Council meeting Monday night, At-Large Councilor Jesse Lederman put forth a resolution in support of a bill in the Statehouse that aims to soften the impact. The bill would reinstate a pause on foreclosures, as well as a pause on no-fault evictions.

Lederman said this is imperative to prevent a crisis, “I think we absolutely must address the housing inequities that have been laid bare by the COVID pandemic, as opposed to reinforcing them. We have a chance to do that if our legislature acts and I hope they will do so in a timely manner.”

There have been more than 1,100 evictions filed in Springfield, and more than 18,000 across the Commonwealth since the statewide moratorium was lifted.

