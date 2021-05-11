Springfield City Council passes legislation to curb construction industry wage theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council unanimously passed legislation Monday night to curb wage theft in the construction industry.

The new legislation requires contractors on local projects to comply with state law on classifying their workers, as well as submit daily work logs to the city.

“Workers deserve the pay and benefits they are entitled to and taxpayers deserve to know that no one is cheating with their tax dollars,” said City Councilor Jesse Lederman, the lead sponsor. “This ordinance will send a clear message that the City of Springfield has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to wage theft, and can set a standard in the industry.”

Contractors found committing wage theft would be barred from local projects for five years. According to the Mass Coalition to Stop Wage Theft, $700 million in wages are stolen from workers annually.

Similar laws have been passed in other Massachusetts communities including Worcester, Easthampton, Amherst, and Northampton.