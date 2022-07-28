SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council members gathered at City Hall Thursday to announce opposition to Eversource’s proposal of a new natural gas pipeline that would run through Springfield and Longmeadow.

“By Eversource’s own admission, this is a redundant project that will cost rate payers $65 million and we do not see a justification for it,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman.

Additionally, those in opposition are concerned over the environmental, health and safety impacts an additional line could have, referencing initiatives at both the state and national level to move towards a ‘greener future.’

Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said, “We need to start to do things in 2022 to make us get to that point.”

The new pipeline would function as a ‘back-up’ if the current, 70 year old pipeline were to fail. Also, as an alternate route for customers during maintenance on the existing pipe.

“We’re not bringing in more natural gas. What we’re doing is making sure the gas to that 58 thousand customer base, we want to make sure we’re delivering it as safely and reliably as possible,” said Eversource Energy Spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

Those in support of the new pipeline are asking for a back up plan if something were to happen to the existing pipeline.

Michael Langone of the Pipe Fitters Union Local 104 told 22News, “They have no plan. So why not approve this plan to just put a backup pipeline in the ground, incase there’s am emergency and it’s needed. I don’t understand what the issue is with this.”

22News spoke with City Councilor Lederman about the possibility of the current pipeline failing. He responded by referencing a conversation between the city and Eversource, “The only examples they could give us were technical errors on their part as well as natural disaster, and if there’s a natural disaster of the kind they’re talking about, just one back up will not necessarily prevent an interruption.”