SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council has passed a resolution calling on the mayor to eliminate trash fees this year.

The resolution, passed by the city council Monday night, asks for the $90 annual trash fee to be eliminated for Springfield residents this year. It would cost the city around $3.7 million for the trash fee to be eliminated for one year.

22News spoke with City Councilor Justin Hurst about the proposal, he argues that the city has enough available free cash to afford pausing the trash fee, “We know that people have just received their property tax bills in the mail, we know that for some it’s sticker shock, we know that inflation is sky high and so we know the residents of Springfield also need relief.”

According to Hurst, the city council recently certified $67 million in free cash, which has partially been used to lower taxes.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News his administration will move in “a sustainable way to bring tax relief, while also continuing to provide quality full-service large-barrel trash pickup.” Sarno added that his administration’s current fiscal policies have prevented the city from going bankrupt, and provide a healthy reserve in case of emergencies.