Springfield City Council proposes changes to city’s snow removal process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city council heard dozens of complaints over this past week and now they are taking steps to try and fix the city’s snow removal problems.

It’s been more than a week since the storm that dropped close to two feet of snow on Springfield and exposed the city’s snow removal problems. City lawmakers said they heard countless complaints.

Springfield City Councilor Marcus Williams told 22News, “After receiving the report on how many reports were received, we identified 2-3 times the amount in a typical snow storm in prior years.”

During this news conference, the city council outlined four recommendations to streamline snow removal.

They want to simplify the city’s parking ban. Odd and even side parking would last 24 hours, instead of varying duration like it is now.

They also recommended the DPI pretreat all roads, not just the main roads. And they all addressed sidewalks. They propose holding homeowners more accountable for clearing walkways in front of their homes. For example, if it’s not shoveled you’ll get a ticket. If it’s still not shoveled after 24 hours, the city will do it, but at your expense.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos told 22News, “Unsolved unclear sidewalks have become a public safety issue. Where children are walking to school, elderly people are not being able to access a safe place to walk.”

One last recommendation – to have DPW to put their snow map online so that residents can track plowing progress during storms, in an effort to hold them and their many subcontractors accountable.

Again, nothing is final just yet. These are all just recommendations. The city council plans to meeting again on Monday.