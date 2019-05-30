Springfield City Council reviewing city’s 2020 budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council members conducted an overview of the city’s 2020 fiscal year budget Wednesday evening.

Highlights of the $691 million budget include continued investment in public schools from the state and local levels maintaining funding toward city services.

City Council president Justin Hurst said one of the city’s top priorities is funding resources for public safety.

He told 22News, “My hope is that public safety will be fully funded or additional funds provided for public safety and police and fire.”

Fiscal 2020 begins on July 1.

City leaders will make a final vote on the budget before June 20.

